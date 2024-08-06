Motorcyclist dead after crash on Tates Creek Road, roadway closed

UPDATE: August 6 at 7:00 a.m.

A motorcyclist is dead after a crash that happened overnight on Tates Creek Road and Robin Road, according to the Lexington Police Department.

LPD says that a passenger car collided with the motorcycle, but the driver of the car is not expected to face any charges related to the crash.

According to LPD, Tates Creek Road will remain closed, and the Crash Reconstruction Unit is investigating.

Original Story:

Emergency crews are on the scene of a crash on Tates Creek Road between Albany Road and Lansdowne Drive.

A LEX 18 reporter says the coroner was on the scene, and the crash appears to have involved a motorcycle and an SUV.

The roadway has been closed for several hours in both directions while officials investigate.

