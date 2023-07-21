Robot Gladiator League teaching students more than just science

MOREHEAD, Ky. (LEX 18) — A summer program in Morehead might have some of the smartest kids in the commonwealth.

High schoolers are learning engineering and science in the Robot Gladiator League. Participants say it's not just about science, but something even more important.

"All for the past two weeks, students have been learning engineering design, they've been learning principles of physics," said Jennifer Carter, the Director for Stem eXcellence at Morehead State University. Her job here is to help these students find their path, light, and steer them in the right direction.

"I used to want to be a pilot but now I want to be an engineer or a designer for robots," said Sagan Malphrus.

"For example, today our kill switch, which is whether both of our wheels will work, did not work, and so we had to fix and find replacement parts, and no test could prepare us for that," said Dayoung Choi.

"Just have patience, a lot of people sometimes they're going too fast, going too slow, but really just moving at your own pace is what's best for you," said Bryan Israel.

These students get hands-on learning. They're assessed in a way that fits them -- on Melee Day, which is the recap and putting their skills to the test. When things don't quite go as planned once the robots are in the rink, the kids must communicate and problem-solve.

"Essential skill development should be embedded in every kind of program delivered for kids because it is imperative to have those essential skills for life," said Carter.