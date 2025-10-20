Rockcastle County Sheriff's Office looking for missing 13-year-old girl

ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Rockcastle County Sheriff's Office says they are looking for a 13-year-old girl who went missing on the evening of Oct. 14 in the Orlando area of Rockcastle County.

According to officials, Wynter Wagoner is described as 5'1" tall, 147 pounds, with long brown hair, blue eyes, with both ears pierced, and a right nostril piercing.

Officials ask that anyone with information on her whereabouts call the sheriff's office at 606-256-2121 or your local law enforcement agency.

According to officials, any information given is confidential, and Deputy Dustin Saylor is investigating.