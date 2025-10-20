Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
News

Actions

Rockcastle County Sheriff's Office looking for missing 13-year-old girl

mugshot template (46).png
Rockcastle County Sheriff's Office via Facebook
mugshot template (46).png
Posted

ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Rockcastle County Sheriff's Office says they are looking for a 13-year-old girl who went missing on the evening of Oct. 14 in the Orlando area of Rockcastle County.

According to officials, Wynter Wagoner is described as 5'1" tall, 147 pounds, with long brown hair, blue eyes, with both ears pierced, and a right nostril piercing.

Officials ask that anyone with information on her whereabouts call the sheriff's office at 606-256-2121 or your local law enforcement agency.

According to officials, any information given is confidential, and Deputy Dustin Saylor is investigating.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Sign up for the Headline Newsletter and receive up to date information.

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18