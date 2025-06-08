Roller Derby team raises money for LGBTQ+ summer camp with PRIDE game

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Derby skaters hit the floor to battle it out for their first home game of the season while raising awareness and funds for a local charity for Pride Month.

Skates hit the floor, and fans cheered as ROCK's All-Star roller derby team took on Lansing roller derby in Lexington for the first home game of the season.

"It's a pretty fast game, so you really got to pay attention but essentially there's two teams and each team is going to put out four trackers on a track and one jammer," explains Hannah Spahn, the head of public relations for ROCK.

ROCK raises money for a local charity each game, and Saturday's roller derby game raised money for Camp Beacon, an LGBTQ+ summer camp. "It's just Kentucky's first LGBTQ summer camp so basically it's just a safe space for kids to get together and have fun during the summer," said Spahn.

Saturday's game was dedicated to PRIDE for Pride Month, bringing awareness to the LGBTQ+ community and having fun while doing it. "It's honestly so much fun. It's really family-friendly. It's one of those sports where you don't have to know a lot while watching it because there's always something going on. So no matter where you're looking there's something fun happening on the track."

Jeri Ray's daughter was one of the roller skaters. Ray says everyone should attend a game at least once. "It's yeah you should come out because it's fun and you get to see roller derby people and they're fun."

The derby team has three more games, one on Saturday, July 19, and two in September. Each game will highlight a local charity to help raise money.