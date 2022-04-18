Rosemont Station hosting a Ukrainian benefit tonight

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Rosemont Station is shaking things up tonight.

The restaurant/bar, located at 222 Rosemont Garden, is usually closed on Mondays. Instead, it's hosting a fundraiser to help Ukrainians on April 18.

There will be food and drinks, and they're also raffling off prizes, from top-shelf bourbon to Ukrainian souvenirs.

"It's just a small way that we can show Kentucky cares about the people in Ukraine," Rosemont Station owner and event organizer, Sean Nealey, said.

People can participate in the raffle in person or online.

Event organizer Joe Bradley said 100% of funds from the raffle will go directly to Ukrainians who are still in the country or have escaped.

For example, a woman and her baby who are still with their family in Kyiv would receive money to help them pay for rent, food, supplies, medicine, etc.

"[They have] no job, no money, and need to be able to feed the baby and take care of the child and, of course, themselves, at least until they can get back on their feet again," Bradley said.

Funds are also going to several others, like one family with a disabled child. They have recently escaped the war-torn country.

"Although they've made it to safety, without employment without money, without much of anything, just what they escaped with, they have to start all over," Bradley said.

People can also give donations and sign up to sponsor a Ukrainian family at the event or online here.