Roundstone Elementary School on 'lockout' due to ongoing law enforcement situation

Brindle Ridge Volunteer Fire Department via Facebook
ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Roundstone Elementary School in Rockcastle County is on a "lockout" due to an ongoing law enforcement situation in the community on Tuesday afternoon, according to school officials.

According to officials, "all students and staff are safe, and instruction is continuing inside the building."

Kentucky State Police reports that the complaint was originally reported as a domestic situation.

Rockcastle County Schools posted the following on their Facebook page:

In addition, the Brindle Ridge Volunteer Fire Department posted that North Wilderness Road between Flat Gap Road and Lambert Road is shut down and asks drivers to find an alternate route.

This is a developing story. Check back for the latest updates.

