Rowan County Coroner: Man, woman found dead in home

MOREHEAD, Ky. (LEX 18) — A double death investigation is underway after the Rowan County Coroner confirmed a male and female were found dead at a home on Maher Drive.

Morehead 911 received a call Sunday evening reporting two individuals who live on Maher Drive had not had any contact with anyone since Friday.

A Rowan County Deputy Sheriff responded to the residence and found two individuals dead.

The coroner's office says there is no foul play suspected in the deaths.

The two individuals were transported the the Kentucky State Medical Examiner’s Office in Frankfort.

The deaths remain under investigation by Rowan County Sheriff Detective Robbie Duncan and Coroner John P. Northcutt.