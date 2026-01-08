Rowan County man killed after being ejected from vehicle on US 60

ROWAN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Rowan County man was killed after he was ejected from his vehicle in a crash on US 60 Thursday morning, according to the coroner's office.

According to the Rowan County Coroner's Office, around 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Morehead 911 received a call reporting a vehicle off the roadway on US 60 West, just past Pleasant Valley Road, over an embankment.

The coroner's office says that the Rowan County Sheriff's Department responded to the scene and found a man who was ejected from the vehicle in the crash, and died from his injuries.

After an investigation, the coroner's office says it believes the crash occurred several hours before 911 was notified.

According to the coroner's office, the man's identity has not yet been released, and they are investigating the cause of the crash.