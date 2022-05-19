RTDNA recognizes WLEX-TV with two Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards

(LEX 18) — The Radio Television Digital News Association has recognized WLEX-TV with two Regional Edward R. Murrow awards.

WLEX-TV won in the "Newscast" category for the station's tornado outbreak coverage on the LEX 18 News at 6 on December 11.

The station also won in the "Investigative Reporting" category for an LEX 18 Investigates piece about allegations that a Clark County school board member's family business got thousands of dollars out of a multi-million dollar sports complex.

"Providing reliable weather coverage and investigative reporting that holds the powerful accountable are two of the most important ways we can serve our community," said LEX 18 News Director Brian Neal. "We are incredibly proud and honored to be recognized in these two categories."

Since 1971, RTDNA has been honoring outstanding achievements in broadcast and digital journalism with the Edward R. Murrow Awards. Among the most prestigious in news, the Murrow Awards recognize local and national news stories that uphold the RTDNA Code of Ethics, demonstrate technical expertise and exemplify the importance and impact of journalism as a service to the community. Murrow Award winning work demonstrates the excellence that Edward R. Murrow made a standard for the broadcast news profession.