Rumpke issues reminder following garbage truck load fire caused by battery

(LEX 18) — Rumpke issued a reminder following a garbage truck load fire in Versailles on Tuesday morning that was reportedly caused by a lithium-ion cell phone battery.

According to a release, the driver spotted the flames and quickly put them out with a fire extinguisher.

Rumpke officials say that lithium-ion batteries are the biggest fire starters and are commonly found in cell phones, laptops, and yard equipment.

Batteries, propane and helium tanks, pool chemicals, liquids, and items marked flammable, combustible, or hazardous aren’t accepted and should never be placed in trash or recycling containers. Contact local solid waste district for disposal options. Check the label: Many household cleaning products contain dangerous chemicals. If the container features a label including “Danger” or “Poison,” it is hazardous waste. Don’t place the item in your trash or recycling container. Contact local solid waste district for disposal options.

For more information, go to Trash Pickup & Recycling Services | Rumpke.