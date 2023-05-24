'Run for the Wall' stops in Frankfort en route to Washington, D.C.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — If you saw hundreds of motorcyclists riding along I-64 on Wednesday, you may have wondered why.

They're riding as part of Run for the Wall, which calls for an accounting of all Prisoners of War and Missing in Action.

"Personally, it's very important to me," said Daryl Casey with Frankfort VFW Post 4075. "My pop was a Vietnam veteran. Did two tours."

Frankfort VFW Post 4075 welcomed hundreds of riders with the Run for the Wall. The journey stretches nearly coast-to-coast.

"Our mission is to promote healing among all veterans, their families and friends," said David Klemme, who is participating for the 17th time. "To call for an accounting of all Prisoners of War and Missing in Action."

"We do for those who can't," said KC Withers. "We ride for those who can't."

The ride is more than a week long. It covers multiple states and hundreds of unfamiliar communities. For one rider, there's no place like home.

"I grew up here," Withers said. "I was raised here."

Withers has done the ride 10 times. Each visit is a reminder of not just his purpose, but his roots.

"Being able to know everything I did for 25 years on active duty status, started in Frankfort," he said. "Grew up here, joined the military here, and it's just nice coming home."

To learn more about the Run for the Wall, click here.

