Rupp Arena, Central Bank Center venues to go cashless for parking and concessions

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Rupp Arena, Central Bank Convention Center, and Lexington Opera House will no longer accept cash as a form of payment for parking and concessions, effective March 3.

Acceptable forms of payment include all major credit cards (American Express, Discover, MasterCard, Visa) and mobile payments (Apple Pay, Google Pay, Samsung Pay).

Cashless payments will go into effect beginning March 4 at Rupp Arena. Cash will continue to be accepted at the various Central Bank Center Box Offices and at artist merchandise stands.

Prepaid parking at the High Street Parking Lot will now be available through Ticketmaster.com for most events. Fans should look for the add-on option when purchasing tickets to events.

Those who’ve already purchased tickets to upcoming events will have the opportunity to add parking to their experience as a separate purchase. There are limited spaces available.

For more information, click here.