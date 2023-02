LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Rupp Arena will be home to a worship service on Sunday, days after Asbury University concluded their on-campus revival services.

The event is being hosted by Pulse, a nonprofit organization, and is not connected to Asbury University, but organizers say they expect Asbury students to take part.

The worship service will be held from 2:00-11:00 p.m. on Sunday, and it is free to attend. Text Revival to 73738 for more details.