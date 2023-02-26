Rupp Arena service hopes to continue Asbury revival legacy

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — After more than two weeks of nonstop worship, Asbury University officially closed its revival services Thursday.

But the young generation of Christians decided to pick up where they left off.

Sunday a group named Pulse, inspired by the events in Wilmore, put together a service inside of Rupp Arena that was open to the public.

Some like Elizabeth Johnston drove over 400 miles just to participate.

"I am a mother of 10, and I came all the way from North Carolina to pray a mother's blessing over Gen Z," said Johnston.

When Pulse, a Christian ministry led by young adults, got word that Asbury would be closing its revival service, they decided to put on this service with hope it would reach new heights.

"We were praying about what it would take to fill Rupp and see people come from across the state and across the country. Almost as a sending of what's happened here in Kentucky," said Pulse member Forrest Limon.

Asbury's revival pulled in over 50,000 people from all over the country.

But Pulse's goal is not to fill every seat.

"We are not really concerned about numbers we just want to pray that god will bring the people that he wants here," Limon explained.

So far the event's drawn crowds from as far as Florida.

Spreading a message that started in Wilmore, but they hope will reach the rest of the world.