Russ Bourget's family donates to AMEN House's annual Thanksgiving meal giveaway

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — It's November 1 and the holidays are just around the corner. Students from Great Crossing High School helped the AMEN House pack Thanksgiving meals for their annual giveaway.

One student says, "I love doing things like this... To help people in need, because one day I might be in need."

Friday is the first day AMEN House is giving away the meals. This year's giveaway is extra special for the family of 12-year-old Russ Bourget.

His grandmother Vicky Bingham explains, "You could carry on any conversation with him, and he always had a feedback and always had something to say."

Russ passed away this summer after an UTV accident. His grandmother says he's always cared about others even at a younger age. His family says the amen house meant a lot to him. That's why donating this year meant so much.

Vicky said, "He's always talked about the homeless and helping. He would work in the summer and donate -- food, money, clothes, anything he could donate to the AMEN House."

Russ’ great-aunt Bridget Tingle said, "He was a very special little boy. He was very giving, he loved doing stuff for people in his community."

AMEN House’s Executive Director Michele Carlisle said, "He was a very unique young child that was already forward thinking about how he could impact the community and specifically the amen house."

AMEN House is still looking for more Thanksgiving donations and can be contacted to learn more about donating or getting a meal bag.

Around 80 families got meals on Friday. This organization says this giveaway isn't just about the food but it's about the memories that it allows families to make. This Thanksgiving Vicky says she wants families to know just how important that is.

She said, "Just hold on to your memories... ‘cause they can be taken at any time. I'm just so thankful I’ve got a lot of great memories with Russ. He stayed at my house a lot. I have nine grandkids, but Russ had his own bedroom, 'cause everybody thought this is Russ' room, and it still is. So, just cherish your memories 'cause you never know when they'll be taken."

She said his family plans to continue to honor his memory every chance they get.

