Russell County crews rescue dog from cliff

JAMESTOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — A dog is safe after being rescued from a Jamestown cliff Saturday morning.

Russell County Search & Rescue says it received a call about a dog named Waylon stuck on a 170-foot bluff in the Indian Cave Hill area of Jamestown around 3:00 a.m. Saturday.

Crews decided to wait until daylight because of how difficult it would be to reach the location.

When the sun came up, crews set up a rope system to lower a rescuer to reach Waylon.

Russell County Search & Rescue/Facebook

The rescuer secured Waylon and the haul team raised them both back up to safety. Waylon was reunited with his owner shortly after.

"The level of professionalism, the willingness to risk a lot to save a lot, and the absolute dedication to Russell County is what we will always strive for," said Russell County Search & Rescue.

