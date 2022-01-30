Russia moves naval exercise that rattled EU member Ireland

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia says it will relocate naval exercises off the coast of Ireland after Dublin raised concerns about them amid the tense dispute with the West over expansion of the NATO alliance and fears that Russia is preparing to invade Ukraine.

The Feb. 3-8 exercises were to be held 240 kilometers (150 miles) off southwestern Ireland — in international waters but within Ireland's exclusive economic zone.

Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney this week objected to the war games, saying "This isn't a time to increase military activity and tension."

Russia's embassy in Ireland on Saturday posted a letter on Facebook from Ambassador Yuriy Filatov saying the exercises would be relocated outside of the Irish economic zone "with the aim not to hinder fishing."