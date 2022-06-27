Watch Now
Russian weapons wrecked in Ukraine war on display in Poland

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Michal Dyjuk/AP
People visit an open-air exhibition of damaged and burnt-out Russian tanks and armored vehicles at the Castle Square, in Warsaw, Poland, Monday, June 27, 2022. The vehicles were captured by Ukrainian military forces during the war in the Ukraine. Ukrainian authorities announced that there are plans for similar exhibits in other European capitals such as Berlin, Paris, Madrid and Lisbon. (AP Photo/Michal Dyjuk)
Posted at 10:51 AM, Jun 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-27 10:51:22-04

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Officials say a display of war-damaged Russian weapons in downtown Warsaw serves as a reminder of the horrors of the war in Ukraine but also that Russian aggression can be defeated.

Polish and Ukrainian government officials opened the display in Warsaw's Castle Square on Monday. The display includes a Russian tank, a howitzer and parts of missile systems that fell into the hands of Ukraine's forces early in the war that started Feb. 24.

Ukraine's deputy defense minister said the weapons demonstrate the effectiveness of her country's defense systems and underscore the need for more such support.

There are plans to exhibit the damaged equipment in the Czech Republic and elsewhere in Europe.

