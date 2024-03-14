Safer Kentucky Act: Senate committee approves crime bill, heads to Senate floor for vote

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — A controversial crime bill could soon become law in Kentucky.

The Senate Judiciary Committee approved the Safer Kentucky Act on Thursday morning with a 7-3 vote.

The bill is a sweeping crime measure and makes many changes, including permanently locking felons up after their third violent offense, harsher penalties for people who sell fentanyl, and stronger punishments for carjacking.

Supporters of the bill say it's needed because they believe crime is on the rise in Kentucky, and citizens need to feel safe.

"We have a violent crime problem in our state," said Republican state representative Jared Bauman, the bill's sponsor. "We have a violent crime problem across our country, and we need to take whatever steps necessary to ensure we keep Kentuckians safe, secure, and protected."

Representative Jason Nemes says the changes are needed to drive down homicide numbers in Louisville, which he represents.

"If you measure it year-by-year, it's just an uptick or a little bit of a downtick," said Representative Nemes. "Ten years ago we were at 80, which was an all-time high. We would pray for 80, we would do cartwheels for 80. In Lexington, two years ago, shattered its record for murders."

Critics argue that data shows that crime, even violent crime, is declining. They worry that the bill will lead to more Kentuckians behind bars because they believe it doesn't address the root causes of Kentucky's problems.

"It solves nothing," said Lyndon Pryor with the Louisville Urban League. "It does not actually address any real problem. It does not tackle any root cause issue. It does nothing to actually make Kentuckians safer."

"Even with the provisions made, this bill still includes multiple policies that will increase mass incarceration because it will place even more people in already overcrowded jails throughout our great state of Kentucky," said Stephanie Johnson with VOCAL-KY.

One issue critics bring up is that this bill makes it illegal to sleep on the streets. They say this will put people in jail for being homeless, but supporters of the bill say it will force people into treatment.

The bill will now move to the Senate floor for a vote.