Safety forum discusses violence in Lexington after record-breaking 38th homicide

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A forum was held to discuss safety in Lexington at the Southern Heights Church on Monday evening.

It came just days after the record-breaking 38th homicide of the year.

“It makes my heart heavy, this is my city,” Devine Carama, the director of the One Lexington anti-violence effort told LEX 18.

He was one of the speakers at the event, which allowed people in the city’s 9th and 10th districts to hear directly from police and other city officials.

Officers told those gathered that most shootings are between people who know each other.

Devine said the rise in violence, among younger people specifically, is partially due to how many resources weren’t available or shut down because of the pandemic. There are resources that keep young people out of trouble.

Police also shared recommendations about how to avoid being the victim of non-violent crimes, in particularly car and home break ins. Always lock your car and home, and while on vacation leave a light on in the front and back of your home, the officer said.

Most of all, they hope people could help out police more if they see something suspicious or out of place, following the adage, “see something, say something.”

The forum was co-hosted by councilmembers Whitney Baxter and Amanda Bledsoe.