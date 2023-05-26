Safety top priority as Horsey Hundred falls on Memorial Day weekend

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — It's been a tough week in Scott County. But now, the community is turning to an old tradition for a little adventure and fun competition.

This weekend is the annual Horsey Hundred cycling event, with nearly 2,000 cyclists hitting the roads.

"We feel at home and every year it's been exciting to be back here," says Horsey Hundred director, Randy Thomas.

The signature event of the Bluegrass Cycling Club will take off for its 45th year.

"We have 1900 people as of this morning that are coming from 39 states and Canada," says Thomas.

The riders will be on roads in Scott, Woodford, and Franklin Counties, sharing the road with likely heavy traffic given the holiday weekend. Safety will be top of mind.

"It's Memorial Day weekend, there's going to be increased traffic just naturally because of that. There's also graduations and other kinds of things happening," says Lt. Mitch Lair with the Georgetown Police Department.

Safety is top priority every year, and each year it's magnified, after a cyclist was killed in the 2015 event.

Mark Hinkel of Lexington was hit and killed by a drunk driver during a portion of the ride in Scott County. A sad, yet important reminder for anyone who plans to be out this weekend.

"As always, if you're going to be ingesting alcohol of any kind, don't drink and drive. Call a cab, call a friend, call an Uber. Call anybody else, but don't get behind the wheel," says Lt. Lair.

Lt. Lair says to expect an increased police presence around the route as thousands of cyclists enjoy the beauty, and the challenges, of the rolling hills of the Bluegrass.

