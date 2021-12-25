Salvation Army of Central Kentucky delivers hundreds of meals on Christmas Day

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Hundreds of people in Lexington and the surrounding area will receive a meal thanks, in part, to the Salvation Army.

Major Bill Garrett, area coordinator for the Salvation Army in Central Kentucky, says about 300-350 meals were delivered and about 100-150 were picked up Christmas morning for lunch.

LEX 18

"A lot of people who are getting deliveries are people who don't get out very often or are not able to, so to know that somebody is going to be showing up at their door and giving them a meal and wishing them a Merry Christmas, that's the most important part of Christmas," Garrett said.

Due to COVID-19, the Salvation Army boxed up the meals for people to either pick up themselves or have the meals delivered to their homes.