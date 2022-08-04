Samaritan's purse helps Eastern Kentucky homeowners rebuild after flooding

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (LEX18) — Many homeowners across eastern Kentucky lost everything after the floods. Now, organizations like Samaritan's Purse are helping them rebuild.

Karissa Ryan with Samaritan's Purse, says, "The first step is really getting all of that mud out were using shovels and hoses to try to get it out of the basement."

Around 14 volunteers are working on a Jackson home. Crews say that this home belonged to a couple and their four children -- one who will celebrate a birthday in the coming week. This home saw around 6 feet of water and is just now being completely cleared.

"They've pretty much lost everything in their home so I know that's really hard on the family," says Ryan.

Leaders that are cleaning the Jackson home say that their goal is to give these homeowners peace of mind.

"I think to me that's the really special part of our Samaritan's Purse volunteers, they're so eager to just really love on these people and show the love of Jesus to these homeowners who've gone through something so traumatic," says Ryan.

These organizations' rebuilding efforts began yesterday and people from all over the country are here to help. Work here started with a visit from evangelist Billy Graham's grandson, Edward Graham. As these leaders rebuild homes, they also hope to restore communities' faith.

Ryan says, "We do really want people to pray, again, so many people are hurting, so many people have lost everything and so many people have lost friends and family that are close to them. So, I think praying for them is the best thing that we can do."

Samaritan's Purse's work will continue into the fall, they hope to restore many more family homes and bring them comfort.

Ryan says, "They a lot of times come to us with their request and we see a lot of the defeat and the feeling of powerlessness, and a sense of this is such an overwhelming job. So, to know that so many people are coming from all over, who just want to love you, and serve you in that way, it's really great."

Samaritan's Purse leaders say they will continue to help the rebuilding process in eastern Kentucky through October.

The organization's leaders encourage people to apply for help and others in the community to come out and volunteer.