Watch
News

Actions

Santa shortage: High demand for Santa Claus nationwide

items.[0].image.alt
Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/AP
FILE - Santa Claus waves during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, Nov. 28, 2019, in New York. Macy's said Santa Claus won't be greeting kids at its flagship New York store this year due to the coronavirus, interrupting a holiday tradition started nearly 160 years ago. However, Macy's said the jolly old man will still appear at the end of the televised Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez, File)
Want to be Santa? Post Office’s Operation Santa is looking for helpers
Posted at 1:11 PM, Nov 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-11 13:11:33-05

(LEX 18) — It looks like Santa Claus might not be coming to every small town and city this year.

A tight labor market has many people across the U.S. unable to book one of Santa's helpers to visit kids ahead of the holidays.

The head of a professional Santa Claus school in Denver says the region is down about 10-15% of Santas this year.

While other Santa-staffing agencies say the demand is up over 120%.

One issue is that many older and heavier-set men are opting-out of the job over concerns about their risk of exposure to COVID-19, especially in children who aren't yet vaccinated.

Virtual or video visits are one solution that many are using to address the Santa-shortage.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download the LEX 18 News and Weather Apps

Download the LEX 18 News and Weather Apps