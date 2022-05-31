Watch
News

Actions

Sarah Ramsey, top thoroughbred breeder and owner, dies at 83

Obit Sarah Ramsey Horse Racing
Garry Jones/AP
FILE - Owners of Kentucky Derby entrant Oscar Nominated, Ken, right, and Sarah Ramsey, trade roses before the post position draw for the 142nd Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky., May 4, 2016. Sarah, a leading thoroughbred breeder and owner, has died. According to a Facebook post on the family farm's account, she died Sunday, May 30, 2022, at her home in Nicholasville, Ky. (AP Photo/Garry Jones, File)
Obit Sarah Ramsey Horse Racing
Posted at 7:51 AM, May 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-31 07:51:43-04

(AP) — Sarah Ramsey, who along with her husband, bred and raced multiple Breeders' Cup champions and won a leading 510 races at Churchill Downs, has died. She was 83.

She died Sunday at her home in Nicholasville, Kentucky, according to Churchill spokesman Darren Rogers, who was informed by her husband Ken Ramsey. No cause of death was provided.

Ramsey had a major stroke in 2007, which affected her speech and paralyzed her right side. She used a wheelchair to attend the races.

Ramsey and her husband, Ken, won four Breeders' Cup races and earned Eclipse Awards as the nation's outstanding owner four times. Their success didn't translate to the Kentucky Derby, where they were 0 for 7. The Ramseys did win a leading 510 races at Churchill.

The couple's only starter in the Belmont Stakes was in 2005, when Nolan's Cat finished third.

Born in Artemus, Kentucky, she was the daughter of a coal miner. She graduated from Union College and married Ken in 1958. She helped him manage their various enterprises.

Ramsey is survived by Ken and their children Kelly, Jeff, Jill and Scott.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download the LEX 18 News & Weather Apps!

Download the LEX 18 News & Weather Apps!