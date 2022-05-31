Sarah Ramsey, top thoroughbred breeder and owner, dies at 83

(AP) — Sarah Ramsey, who along with her husband, bred and raced multiple Breeders' Cup champions and won a leading 510 races at Churchill Downs, has died. She was 83.

She died Sunday at her home in Nicholasville, Kentucky, according to Churchill spokesman Darren Rogers, who was informed by her husband Ken Ramsey. No cause of death was provided.

Ramsey had a major stroke in 2007, which affected her speech and paralyzed her right side. She used a wheelchair to attend the races.

Ramsey and her husband, Ken, won four Breeders' Cup races and earned Eclipse Awards as the nation's outstanding owner four times. Their success didn't translate to the Kentucky Derby, where they were 0 for 7. The Ramseys did win a leading 510 races at Churchill.

The couple's only starter in the Belmont Stakes was in 2005, when Nolan's Cat finished third.

Born in Artemus, Kentucky, she was the daughter of a coal miner. She graduated from Union College and married Ken in 1958. She helped him manage their various enterprises.

Ramsey is survived by Ken and their children Kelly, Jeff, Jill and Scott.