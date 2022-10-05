Savannah Bananas bringing Banana Ball World Tour to Nashville, Indy

The Savannah Bananas are bringing their reimagined baseball experience to 33 cities and 20 states in 2023.

You may have seen them on the recent ESPN+ series, their antics on social media, or you've been lucky enough to attend one of their consistently sold out games in Savannah. They challenge the bounds of sports as we know them in exciting and fun ways.

The Bananas only stopped in seven cities in 2022 and sold out each game. In order to accommodate the increasing popularity, the Savannah Bananas have announced The 2023 Banana Ball World Tour with stops in 33 cities.

For Kentuckians, the closest stops on the tour are Indianapolis, Nashville, and Charleston, West Virginia.

According to their Facebook page, "Banana Ball is a fast-paced, action-packed style of baseball with rules that include no bunting, a two-hour time limit, fans catching foul balls for outs, batters stealing first base, and a one-on-one tiebreaker showdown at the end of the game if it’s tied."

“The 2023 world tour will be the most mind-boggling, exhilarating, craziest, and fun thing that has ever happened in sports,” said Bananas head coach Tyler Gillum.

Tickets will go on sale two months before each event.