Sayre Christian Village hosts 'Ride to Remember' Charity Ride + Bike and Car Show this weekend

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A “Ride to Remember” Charity Ride + Bike and Car Show is happening at Sayre Christian Village this weekend on Saturday, September 25.

The fundraising event benefits the older adults with memory impairment at Sayre Christian Village.

The event takes place in front of the Baunta Apartment complex on the Sayre Christian Village campus, located at 3816 Camelot Drive.

EVENT AGENDA



9:30 am – Registration opens

10 am – LIVE music begins (Bob Allen)

10:15 am – Motorcycle Rides for Residents

11 am – BBQ starts

11 am – Kickstands up

11 am – Car/Bike Show judging begins

12 pm – 92.9 New Country radio remote

1 pm – 2 pm Raffles/Prizes/Silent Auction winners announced

General admission is free for all. A Charity Ride is $15 for 1st rider or $30 with passenger. Bike/Car/Truck Show is $15 per vehicle.

There will also be awards, raffles, and a silent auction.

More info can be found on our website at www.sayrechristianvillage.org.