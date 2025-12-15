Scammers target families of Boyle County jail inmates with fake holiday release program

BOYLE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Scammers are targeting families of inmates at the Boyle County Detention Center, falsely claiming the jail has started a program allowing prisoners to be released on ankle monitors to spend time at home for the holidays, according to officials.

The Boyle County Detention Center issued a warning after receiving reports that scammers are calling families and demanding several thousand dollars through cash apps or prepaid cards for the fake release program.

"BCDC does not have a Holiday release program," detention center officials said in a statement. "BCDC does not accept cash-app or prepaid cards for any payment on bills associated with the Jail."

Officials urge anyone who receives such a call or has already been contacted by these scammers to immediately contact the Boyle County Sheriff's Office.

The detention center emphasized that any legitimate communications about inmate releases would come through official channels and would never require payment through cash apps or prepaid cards.