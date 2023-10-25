SCAPA presents Disney's 'Finding Nemo Jr.' at Lexington Opera House

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — At the Lexington Opera House, Disney's "Finding Nemo Junior" will be presented by Fayette County Public Schools School for The Creative and Performing Arts (SCAPA) this weekend.

The 60-minute musical will feature students in 4th through 8th grades.

The first show is October 26 at 7:00 p.m. followed by October 27 at 7:00 p.m., October 28 at 2:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.

The price for tickets ranges from $17 to $22.

For more information, visit Disney's "Finding Nemo Jr." - LEX Today Calendar (6amcity.com).