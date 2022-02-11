Scholarship created to honor late Rep. John "Bam" Carney

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — On Friday, the John "Bam" Carney Scholarship Fund was created in honor of the late Rep. Carney.

Carney served as the House Majority Floor Leader before he suddenly got sick in December of 2019. After many months in the hospital fighting a severe case of pancreatitis, Carney died in July of 2021.

"Bam's absence obviously leaves a huge hole in all of our hearts," said House Speaker David Osborne, as he choked up on Friday. "But it fills my heart to know his legacy is being extended through a program like this."

The scholarship fund is for Jobs For Kentucky's Graduates, a non-profit group that helps students at risk of not graduating. The group helps students transition into post-secondary education, the workforce, or the military after graduation. AT&T donated the $100,000 dollars, which will be split up into ten $10,000 scholarships.

Osborne says the scholarship fund is the perfect way to honor Carney, who was an educator.

"He spent his entire career, his entire professional life, his entire legislative career - advocating for education, and changes, and improvements to education. Whether it be through funding, programs like JAG, or real policy changes," said Osborne.

Carney's son, Ethan, agrees that the tribute is fitting.

"If he were here to see this today, he would be absolutely thrilled," said Ethan Carney. "Absolutely thrilled - without a doubt."