School bus driver killed in single-vehicle collision in Garrard County, officials investigating

Fatal collision
GARRARD COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Garrard County Sheriff's Office reported that a school bus driver was killed in a single-vehicle collision on Monday afternoon.

Officials detailed that GCSO was notified of a single-vehicle injury collision involving a Garrard County school bus on KY 1295 near Hurt Lane. Officials noted that students were not on the bus at the time of the collision.

The driver of the bus, identified by officials as 64-year-old Steve Moore of Lancaster, was pronounced dead on the scene by the Garrard County coroner.

According to officials, the cause of the collision remains under investigation by the GCSO/JCSO reconstruction unit.

