School bus involved in collision with truck in Mount Sterling, no students seriously hurt

Posted at 9:47 AM, Aug 20, 2021
MOUNT STERLING, Ky. (LEX 18) — LEX 18 is on the scene of a school bus crash in Mount Sterling. It happened shortly after 8:00 a.m. Friday on Tapp Lane off of Spencer Pike.

We're told the crash involved a pick-up truck and there were children on board the school bus.

Montgomery County Superintendent Matt Thompson confirms there were seven students, one bus monitor, and one bus driver on the bus. He says no one on the bus suffered any significant injuries. Some students were released to their parents and some were transported on to school by another bus. This bus was on its normal morning route when the truck collided with it.

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Department is investigating what happened.

