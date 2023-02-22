School bus on its side on New Circle Road, Crawford Middle students on board

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A school bus is out of the ditch after ending up on its side on the outer loop of New Circle Road.

The incident happened Wednesday morning between Young Drive and Creative Drive. According to Lexington Fire Department, there were 42 people on board, including 40 kids, a school monitor, and a bus driver. The students were from Crawford Middle School.

Officials say no one was hurt. FCPS confirmed the bus driver is a woman.

FCPS Superintendent Dr. Liggins said the bus driver will go through a drug test and screening. The bus will undergo mechanical test.

It appears the bus driver did everything right based on initial investigation, according to Dr. Liggins.

The school bus was pulled of the ditch and drove off as of 9:30 a.m. Wednesday and traffic has reopened on New Circle.

Dr. Liggins said school is resuming as normal Wednesday but parents are swinging by to check on their kids.