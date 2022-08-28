Watch Now
School districts move to ease teacher stress, burnout

Teacher Mental Health
CORRECTS INSTRUCTORS NAME TO EMILY DANIELS FROM EMILY RILEY Instructor Emily Daniels, left, raises her arms while leading a workshop helping teachers find a balance in their curriculum while coping with stress and burnout in the classroom, Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, in Concord, N.H.
Teacher Mental Health
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — School districts around the country are starting to invest in programs aimed at addressing the mental health of teachers.

Faced with a shortage of educators and widespread discontentment with the job, districts are hiring more therapists, holding trainings on self-care and setting up system to better respond to a teacher encountering anxiety and stress.

This comes as surveys show teachers are not happy with their job. In a survey by the Rand Corporation, twice as many principals and teachers reported frequent job-related stress as other working adults.

