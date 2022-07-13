'School Guard Glass' demonstrates product ability for school, local leaders

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — With the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas being top of mind for many, leaders are continuing conversations about the best ways to keep schools safe.

A company - School Guard Glass - held a demonstration for school, state, and other leaders at Bud's Gun Shop and Range on Wednesday. The goal was to show off the company's glass product which is very, very difficult to get through.

LEX 18

This glass can take hit, after hit, after hit.

Representative Brent Guiliani says, "I'd be lying if I told you I wasn't worried about my kids going to school every day - but in the current environment who isn’t?"

Like many other parents, school safety has been top of mind since the shooting in Uvalde, Texas. New video released has prompted more discussions around school shootings and safety. School Guard Glass representatives demonstrated their product strength against bats, sledgehammers, and a variety of guns to this crowd of local leaders.

Guiliani says, "It’s important because it lets them know that there is another alternative out there when it comes to securing your schools."

LEX 18

While it's very difficult to break through School Guard Glass’ glass, the company is making breakthroughs with school security speaking with several school leaders about the importance of safety and peace of mind.

One architect with JRA Architects, Luke Burnett says, "I wanted to see a new product and see how well glassing and the market was holding up to actual test results."

Another architect, Douglas Masters with CMW Architects, says products like this are a piece of the puzzle.

Masters says, "This is one step. It's a shield and if we can get a saber in the picture too, whether that’s you know, guard at the school, then I think you know, between those two, you'd give them a fighting chance."

School Guard Glass reps say this product is 70% more affordable than other bulletproof glass options. Its design was begun in 2012 by a father and school board member who saw the need.

LEX 18

Now, with the national average response time being 4 to 6 minutes this glass is designed to withstand that until help arrives.

Guiliani says, "Minutes matter. It goes back to response time; it goes back to response time. How quickly can a security personnel or a police officer get to a school or that entryway to where the threat is?"