Schools across central Kentucky closed, operating on NTI day Tuesday, Jan. 31

(LEX 18) — Several school districts across central Kentucky are closed or operating on an NTI day due to the weather Tuesday, January 31.

Fayette County Public Schools is operating on an NTI Day.

Lincoln County Schools is operating on an NTI Day.

Madison County Schools is operating on an NTI Day.

Scott County Public Schools is operating on an NTI Day.

A sampling of school closings/delays.

University of Kentucky is operating on a normal schedule Tuesday.

The university is open today under normal operating hours and conditions.



Our crews have been working to check and treat roads and sidewalks in and around campus. — University of Kentucky (@universityofky) January 31, 2023

Eastern Kentucky University is operating on Weather Plan A. Designated Employees report to work. More schedule info here.

