GEORGETOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — A worker has died in an accident at Orbis Corporation on Commerce Court.

The Scott County Coroner says the man was working at a plastic injection molding machine when it locked up.

The coroner says the man climbed into the machine to investigate and it came down on him, killing him instantly.

The victim is in his 60s and is from Owenton, but his name has not yet been released.