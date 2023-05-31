Watch Now
Scott County Deputy Caleb Conley's funeral arrangements

Scott County Sheriff's Office
Posted at 7:38 AM, May 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-31 07:39:40-04

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — A visitation for 35-year-old Deputy Caleb Conley will be held today from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Scott County High School in Georgetown.

The service will take place in the gymnasium, along with the funeral service on Thursday, June 1 at 11:00 a.m.

Following the funeral Thursday, burial will be at Battle Grove Cemetery in Cynthiana.

Donations to the Conley family can be mailed or taken to Field and Main Bank located at 103 E Bridge Street, Cynthiana, Ky 41031.

Conley passed away at the University of Kentucky Hospital on Monday, May 22 after he was shot during a traffic stop on I-75.

45-year-old Steven Sheangshang was arrested and charged with the murder of Deputy Conley.

