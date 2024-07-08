Watch Now
3 fire departments respond to working structure fire in Scott County, asks public to avoid area

Posted at 12:31 PM, Jul 08, 2024

UPDATE: July 8 at 1:20 p.m.
Scott County, Georgetown, and Lexington Fire Departments are all on the scene of a large house fire on Lisle Road in Scott County.

LEX 18 staff say that Lexington Fire crews are shuttling water from the nearest hydrant to trucks on the scene.

Original Story:
The Scott County Fire Department reported that crews are on the scene of a working structure fire that is located in the 800 block of Lisle Road on Monday.

The department asked the community to avoid the area at this time.

This is a developing story, and LEX 18 News will have more information as it becomes available.

Positively LEX18