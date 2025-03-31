Scott County is prepared for any severe storms with it's FEMA approved shelters

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — In Scott County, they're prepared for anything, including the severe weather LEX 18 has been telling you about, so they have two FEMA-approved tornado shelters for anyone to take cover in.

As severe storms move across the Bluegrass it's good to know where to go if you need shelter.

Michael Hannigan, the Scott County Emergency Management Director, showed LEX 18 one of the two tornadoe shelters in Scott County that is FEMA approved.

The two shelters are located at Reno Drive and Stamping Ground in Georgetown. They provide essential shelter during severe storms like tornadoes up to EF-5 and 250 mph wind gusts.

“Probably the safest place in Scott County for at least a few minutes." said Hannigan. “The shelter holds 92 people. There are 42 bolts that are tying it down to 18 inches of concrete. There are six concrete footers that are buried about four feet into the ground. So this structure is not going anywhere.”

Solar panels and batteries power the shelter, so it stays functional longer as long as the batteries last. If they don't, Hannigan receives an alert on his phone and emergency lights will automatically turn on if the batteries do fail.

The shelter also has a bathroom if anyone happens to stay in there longer than 30 minutes.

The shelter also has two quarter-inch steel doors on either side. Local law enforcement is notified once the doors have been locked during a severe weather situation and will be on-site to remove anything that may cover them.

“The tornado sirens are for people that are outside. You need to have a NOA weather radio or phone app or even the FEMA thing. Anything that will wake you up or get your attention when you need to take action," explains Hannigan.

Hannigan says the county monitors the weather 24 hours a day and communicates with several people to ensure everyone's safety.