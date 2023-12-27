Scott County killer says he does not deserve parole

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Roger McBeath appeared before the parole board via Zoom for a decision on his parole for the killing of his ex-girlfriend, Ashley Lyons, and their unborn child.

Lyons was shot and killed at the park on the evening of January 7, 2004.

McBeath told the board that he did not want parole.

He appeared in tears as he answered questions from the parole board.

"I want to tell Ashley's family, Carol, Buford, Chris, that I'm truly sorry for what I did, that I took Ashley from you. There's not a day that goes by that I don't think about it, think of her, I miss her, and I hope one day I can tell you in person... that I regret it and I'm truly sorry," McBeath said.

Parole Board Chair Ladeidra Jones asked, "Mr. McBeath, are you interested in the opportunity of parole today?"

He replied, "No, ma'am."

Jones asked, "Do you wish to continue with this hearing?"

He said, "No, ma'am."

When asked what he did to end up being convicted of these crimes, he stated, "I killed Ashley Lyons." He admitted that he shot and killed her and said he did it "out of anger."

McBeath still has 17 years left on his sentence.

The decision on McBeath's parole will be passed to the full parole board, which will meet on January 2. At that time, they will rule on McBeath's request and whether he will have an opportunity for parole again or serve the remainder of his sentence.