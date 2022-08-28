Scott County deputies searching for suspicious person

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — State and local law enforcement are on the hunt for a person who has been running from police since Saturday night.

The Scott County Sheriff's Office is looking for the person in the 4200 block of Cincinnati Pike.

That's according to the sheriff's office Facebook page

They are facing multiple felonies related to this pursuit according to the sheriff's office.

Officers from Scott County, Grant County and Kentucky State Police have been tracking the person since last night through an area of farmland and thick brush.

K9's and helicopter crews are also a part of the search.

The Scott County Sheriff's Office advises everyone to avoid the area and for anyone living in the area of 4200 Cincinnati Pike to be on the look out for someone suspicious.

Any suspicious activity should be reported to 502-863-7855.