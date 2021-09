SCOTT COUNTY, KY. (LEX 18) — A Scott County school bus caught on fire late Friday night at 10:50 p.m. on the I-75 Northern split near the 118-mile marker. There were 36 people on the bus.

According to a tweet by Scott County Schools, the bus was carrying football players back from a football game in Lexington.

All passengers are reported to be safe.

