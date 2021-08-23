Scott County school bus crash on Champion Way, no life-threatening injuries reported

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Scott County school bus and an SUV collided on Champion Way in Scott County Monday afternoon.

According to the Scott County Assistant Police Chief, no life-threatening injuries have been reported at this time for children or the SUV driver. Children are being checked as a precaution.

According to Renee Holmes, a Scott County Schools spokesperson, after bus 118 was hit another bus went to the scene and picked up the children. A message was sent home to the parents of all the kids listed on the bus to let them know what was happening.

LEX 18 will continue to update this story as more information comes in.