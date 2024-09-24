Scott County Sheriff Tony Hampton retiring, running for 62nd District House seat

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Scott County Judge Executive Joe Pat Covington reported that Tony Hampton has submitted his resignation for retirement as Scott County Sheriff and is running for the 62nd District House seat in the county.

According to a release, Sheriff Hampton was advised to retire due to the Kentucky Public Pension Authority Policy to ensure it would not impact his earned benefits from the years he served in law enforcement.

Judge Executive Covington noted in the release that he appreciates Sheriff Hampton's "service and commitment over the past 13 years" and wishes him "nothing but the best in his future endeavors."

The Judge Executive added that he plans to appoint Chief Deputy Jeremy Nettles as Sheriff on Oct. 1, 2024. Sheriff Hampton and other office members recommended this decision.

According to the release, on Sept. 26, Judge Executive Covington will swear in Nettles as Sheriff to serve the remainder of the current term.