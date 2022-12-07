Scott County Sheriff's Office: Human fetus remains found on Paris Pike

Scott County Sheriff's Office confirmed remains of a human fetus were found Tuesday, December 6 in the 5000 block of Paris Pike.

Detectives found a shallow grave on the property and dug out the fetus, according to a press release.

The fetus was sent to KSP laboratory for further testing.

Scott County Sheriff's Office says the fetus was recently buried.

The investigation is ongoing.

EDITORS NOTE: The image previously included in the article was of the wrong scene and is unrelated to this investigation. We regret the error.