Scott County Sheriff's Office investigating deadly single-vehicle crash

Posted at 9:11 AM, Sep 25, 2023
SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Scott County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly crash that happened on September 24 around 9:53 a.m.

Deputies responded to the area of McClelland Circle near Burton Pike for reports of a single-vehicle accident.

When arriving on the scene, officials found a white passenger car about 100 yards off the roadway in a field, and a single occupant was found deceased.

After an initial investigation, police say that it appears the driver was ejected from the vehicle, and the cause of the crash is still under investigation.

The name of the victim has not been released.

