Scott County takes new approach to address teaching shortage

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — Scott County has a problem — a teacher shortage.

In reality, it's a state issue but district leaders don't want to wait to do something.

While lawmakers in Frankfort ponder ways to address it, Scott County's superintendent says they're offering their students a way to get involved with added incentives.

"I was a principal about 10 years ago in Madison County," said Superintendent Billy Parker. "I had a teacher position come open. 175 applicants. Now you're lucky to have more than a handful."

Parker says his district doesn't want to wait for something to come from Frankfort, even though legislation has been introduced to try and combat a statewide teacher shortage. The district has expanded the Teaching and Learning Pathway program, now with participants eligible for a financial incentive.

"A lot of the people I've talked to that seem excited about this are teachers that we have currently who have kids that are possibly looking to do this," Parker said.

"I think it's a game changer," said teacher Melissa Smedley.

Smedley is a Scott County teacher. She also has a child who plans to participate in this program.

"Giving kids the leg up on that, if they're interested in education, the more we can prepare them before college, the better it's going to be," Smedley said.

Students will take a specific list of classes and go on to higher education. If they come back to Scott County as a full-time certified teacher, they're eligible for the incentive of $10,000 a year for the first four years.

"I just feel like it's good karma because even if they don't come back to us and go somewhere else well great, we've helped the profession in some way," Parker said.

"I think we're on the right track," Smedley said. "I think for our future, this is a good opportunity, that's what I told my daughter. If she was considering education anyway, opportunity knocks and sometimes only once. So sometimes you need to answer when opportunity knocks."

This starts with the 2025 graduating class.