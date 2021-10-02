Scott County welcomes back hero who saved burning bus

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Friday night was more than just a football game between Great Crossing and Scott County.

A week after a Scott County bus caught on fire after last week's game, the community brought their hero from his home in Texas back to Kentucky to say thank you.

Alvin Edwards was going the wrong direction in Lexington while he was hauling freight from South Carolina to Indiana.

"I'm used to just passing through," he said. "I'm going from one side of the coast to the other side of the coast. Coast to coast."

That's when he saw the bus on fire.

"I started hollering, get out of the bus, get out of the bus," Edwards said last weekend. "It's not going to go out."

"It was so dramatic when it happened, it happened so fast," he said Friday night. "It got so bad. It was almost just amazing that we were able to escape that."

Less than a week after the fire along a portion of I-75, Scott County welcomed him back with roars of applause.

"Feels great," he said. "It does. I've never experienced it. This is the first time. I don't even know how to explain it."

"I'm here to honor and celebrate the victory of getting out of there safe," Edwards said. "We handled a really bad situation in a great way."

Just like last week when he felt like a member of their team --

"They crowded me like you see at a football game when they win the game," he said a week ago.

Now, he's on their sideline.

"This is my team," Edwards said Friday night. "I'm part of this team now. This is my new team."

He will continue to be honored throughout the weekend.