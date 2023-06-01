'Sea of people': Chevy Chase Inn turns 90, with help from Budweiser Clydesdales

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Hundreds of people packed the sides of Euclid Ave Wednesday to both celebrate the Chevy Chase Inn's 90th anniversary and see the famed Budweiser Clydesdales.

The Clydesdale were part of the 90th anniversary kickoff celebration for Lexington's oldest bar. It opened after prohibition in 1933.

The event was at times chaotic because the crowd grew so large. Police and others struggled at times to keep people on the side of the street so the horses would have enough space.

Kevin Heathcoat, an owner of the bar for the past 8 years, didn't seem to mind. He and his wife got a chance to sit on the carriage the horses pull.

"I knew Lexington was going to turn out," Heathcoat said. "When me and my wife got on that cart, I had no idea what we were in for looking at that sea of people."

He said seeing the Clydesdales and seeing all the happy kids faces made years of hardship because of COVID worth it.

"The reason this bar is still here is because the men and women who have sat on those barstools for the past 90 years," Heathcoat said. "It's their bar not our"

The inside of the bar was also packed Wednesday, with regulars joined by old friends and new faces.

One regular, Trey Langley, said the bar is known for their drinks and the culture.

The reason Trey comes often is because it's same place his dad did. He explained the reason his dad came is simple.

"Friends, friends who were like his family," Langley said.

His dad passed years ago, but a picture of him remains on the wall - forever allowing Trey to feel connected to him when he comes inside.

"It hits me right here because it makes me feel happy," Langley said, gesturing toward his heart. "It makes me feel at peace."

Just like when the Clydesdales come to town, life can be chaotic. Sometimes you just need a familiar place to make it all seem right.